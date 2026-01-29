XOD Aesthetics on Demand Expands Strategic Partnerships in Texas and Across the Central United States and Expands Advisory Board

Kalon Aesthetic Consulting brings XOD's devices to the Central U.S. Market and Industry leader Keri Gharagouzloo joins Advisory Board



BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XOD Aesthetics on Demand, a leading global provider of portable, high-performance aesthetic devices that allow practitioners to operate beyond the traditional clinical model, announced two key developments that accelerate the company's growth and expand its footprint across Texas and the Central U.S. Market.

Lexi Cavaliere Keri Gharagouzloo

Kalon Aesthetic Consulting, led by regenerative aesthetics expert Lexi Cavaliere, has partnered with XOD to bring their portable devices to providers throughout Texas and the Central United States. In addition, industry veteran Keri Gharagouzloo has joined the XOD Advisory Board, bringing nearly two decades of hands-on experience scaling aesthetic practices and

Kalon Aesthetic Consulting

Founded by Lexi Cavaliere, Kalon Aesthetic Consulting represents some of the most innovative regenerative aesthetic technologies in the U.S. With a background in both clinical and business operations, Lexi has successfully led national product launches, designed education platforms, and helped providers integrate new technologies with lasting impact.

"Bringing XOD's devices featuring Wonder Touch innovative regenerative energy technology to my Texas and Central U.S. clients is an exciting opportunity to align cutting-edge innovation with the high standards of care our aesthetic providers are known for," said Cavaliere. "The combination of portability, patient comfort, and strong ROI makes Wonder Touch a powerful addition to any modern aesthetic practice."

Keri Gharagouzloo

A highly respected operator, executive, and advisor, Keri Gharagouzloo has built and led top-performing medical spa platforms, served as VP of Sales for a national laser hair removal brand, and consistently helped transform underperforming markets into high-growth regions. Her dual experience as a practice leader and medical device executive gives her a unique perspective on how aesthetic technologies can drive both clinical excellence and operational success.

"I'm excited to bring my years of experience and expertise in laser and energy-based technologies, practice operations, and growth strategies to the XOD Advisory Board and to help advance the company's mission to deliver innovative, high-performance aesthetic solutions," said Gharagouzloo.

Both announcements underscore XOD's growing influence in the aesthetics industry and its dedication to providing practices with mobile, profitable, and accessible technologies that adapt to today's evolving treatment models.

"Lexi and Keri each bring unmatched insight, leadership, and alignment with our values," said Lee Haimoff, Co-Founder and CEO of XOD. "Lexi's deep roots in the Texas and Central U.S. market make her the ideal partner to bring Wonder Touch and our other cutting-edge devices to providers seeking flexible, high-performance solutions. While Keri's operational expertise and advisory background will help shape our national growth strategy. Together, they represent the kind of collaborative innovation XOD was built on."

About XOD Aesthetics

XOD Aesthetics on Demand is a leader in portable aesthetic technology, providing high-performance devices that enable aesthetic providers to expand their services beyond traditional brick-and-mortar locations. For more information, visit www.xod.life.

