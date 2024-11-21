XOi advances on the fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The top field service technology solution provider attributes 225% revenue growth to the industry's need for impactful and intelligent solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, ranks 464 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. XOi grew 225% during this period.

XOi's chief executive officer and founder, Aaron Salow, credits the field service industry's demand for deeper intelligence and data and the need to work more efficiently with a limited workforce with the company's 225% revenue growth.

"As technology continues to advance, and as artificial intelligence becomes more prominent in the skilled trades, our goal at XOi is to provide the most informative and in-depth solutions available for field service contractors," Salow said. "This award emphasizes the importance of our work to help business owners in the skilled trades deliver their essential services with efficiency and effectiveness. And by providing critical data to contractors, we can help the field service contractors industry sustain the quality and comfort many of us take for granted every day. We're honored to receive this award, and we know our work isn't done."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and actionable insights.

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

About XOi Technologies

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer.

XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io.

