XOi and Davisware enhance partnership, empowering contractors with seamless, data-driven solutions

The long-standing collaboration strengthens integration services, simplifying tasks and improving service

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions for commercial and residential field service companies, announces new Davisware integration updates to further enhance field-to-office coordination, boost technician efficiency and empower contractors to deliver superior customer service to their clients.

Since 2019, the XOi and Davisware partnership has provided streamlined customer relationship management services to enhance job-site efficiency and service delivery for industry professionals. The companies proudly announce solution updates that offer a comprehensive user experience to make coordination between field and office manageable and transparent for each stakeholder. Combining XOi and Davisware gives service teams a competitive advantage in data collection and utilization. This provides new revenue streams and exceptional customer communication on every service call.

"These integration upgrades will allow technicians to focus on problem solving and providing exceptional service" said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Rather than forcing technicians to spend time on tasks like communication and notation, they can utilize their time more effectively, leading to increased customer satisfaction, repeat business and more revenue. And by providing streamlined information unique to each environment, technicians will receive a custom experience that simplifies their jobs."

The latest updates provide field technicians with access to synced information between XOi and Davisware order records, job referencing and enhanced field mapping to create a one-stop application for technicians.

"By seamlessly integrating XOi with Davisware, we're not just enhancing internal workflows with advanced technology; we're forging a transparent, data-driven link that empowers our customers to cultivate stronger, more trustworthy relationships with their own clients," said Tasos Angelopoulos, CEO of Davisware. "This integration equips service teams to offer a more intelligent and personalized experience, thanks to the wealth of valuable insights readily accessible to them."

XOi provides business owners and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs and historical projects. It includes powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

About Davisware

Davisware is a rapidly growing, leading provider of business management software to commercial field service organizations in the United States and Canada. Core industries served include petroleum equipment services, commercial food equipment services, overhead garage doors, and commercial HVAC and Refrigeration. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company offers two premier SaaS solutions, GlobalEdge and Vision, that give businesses one fully integrated platform for all their operational, financial, and field needs in real-time. The company employs a diverse team who combines deep technical and industry expertise, along with the most current technology, to provide their customers with the tools and operational best practices that generate business-wide efficiencies, and greater profits. In 2019, Serent Capital made a meaningful investment in Davisware, which supports Davisware's plan to further expand and strengthen its technology and customer support. For more information, visit davisware.com .

