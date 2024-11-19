XOi and Neighborly® equip 4,000 home service franchise owners with seamless referral solution

The leading provider of digital field service technology solutions and the world's largest home services company announce a new partnership that connects franchise owners across 19 Neighborly brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions for commercial and residential field service companies, announces a new partnership with Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company.

More than 4,000 Neighborly franchise owners can now use XOi's digital field service application to connect and instantly share customer referrals across 19 of the company's home service brands. The partnership leverages XOi's industry-leading catalog of field service data and advanced artificial intelligence-driven analytics and insights, allowing Neighborly team members to seamlessly satisfy customer demand for home service projects while driving lead generation value for Neighborly's franchise business owners.

"With this partnership, XOi is empowering home services business owners to fully leverage the resources and opportunities available in the Neighborly network," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi. "Integrating our technology with the world's most trusted home services franchisor ensures Neighborly owners have the tools they need to deliver world-class service and support the company's continuing growth and success."

With instant in-network cross-brand referrals facilitated by XOi, Neighborly franchise owners can quickly and effortlessly connect their customers with the trusted local services they need. The innovative referrals solution saves time for franchise owners and employees, ensures outstanding customer experience and supports valuable lead generation across multiple Neighborly brands.

"XOi's authoritative technology solution offers a tremendous enhancement to Neighborly franchise owners," said Brannon Morrison, Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations, Neighborly. "XOi's ability to simplify the referral process through this partnership helps our franchises offer customers convenience and value that inspire confidence and trust, and at the same time we're supporting new leads and opportunities for other Neighborly owners in the same markets."

XOi provides business owners and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io.

