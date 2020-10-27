XOi and Penta help contractors continue delivering essential services

The new integration combines Penta's industry-recognized service management platform for specialty contractors with XOi's comprehensive communication tool for field techs. Users have streamlined access to XOi's critical jobsite data and on-the-job remote support and documentation as well as Penta's integrated multi-company management, analytics, document imaging, workflow, and mobile field software.

"Our customers have proven over the last nine months that their skills and services are essential, so we consider that it's essential for us to do whatever we can to help them work more efficiently," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "With immediate, easy to navigate access to XOi's visual documentation and real-time remote video support as well as Penta's comprehensive enterprise technology, contractors will have the end-to-end solution they need."

By allowing techs to complete work faster and providing transparency for managers and customers, XOi has empowered contractors to provide industry-leading service and quality during the challenges of 2020. Penta goes beyond traditional construction ERP software to help ensure that engineering and construction firms' best practices are leveraged more consistently across their organizations proactively vs. passively.

"Our customers are at their best when they're out in the field or on a jobsite," said Bill Wagner, president of Penta Technologies. "We look for every opportunity to streamline the management and workflow tasks that take up their time and pull their attention away so they can focus on the details of the work they're trained to do. Integrating our innovative enterprise solutions with XOi's industry-leading service and quality software is another important step we're taking to help them do what they do even better."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

About Penta

PENTA is a comprehensive, award-winning construction ERP software that improves business performance for mid-sized to large commercial and industrial contractors across the United States and Canada. For over 35 years, we've specialized in helping commercial and industrial contractors improve operational efficiency and better serve their customers and team members through world-class enterprise software and services.

Whether hosted in the cloud or installed at your locations, PENTA is uniquely qualified to manage multiple companies and business line structures. Through proven business processes, leading-edge technology, and an emphasis on long-term relationships, Penta Technologies has solidified its position as an industry leader.

