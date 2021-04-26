XOi announces data-driven collaboration with Carrier

The collaboration supports Carrier's position as an industry pioneer in innovation and excellence in heating and cooling solutions by incorporating XOi's powerful data-driven technology directly into the Carrier ecosystem. With convenient access to XOi's live video technical support, deep knowledge base and customer warranty and registration insights, contractors are equipped to drive business with elite customer experiences.

"This relationship helps Carrier continue supporting its contractors' ability to provide curb-to-curb HVAC installation and maintenance," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi. "Together, we can help Carrier contractors exceed the expectations of their customers, field technicians and distributors. In addition, by streamlining workflows and creating efficiencies, our collaboration can help contractors solve the labor shortage that continues to challenge this industry."

Combining Carrier's trusted, high-performance equipment and service with XOi's artificial intelligence-based solution creates opportunities for contractors to increase revenue and accelerate growth. Carrier contractors can access XOi's remote tech support and knowledge base via Carrier's digital ecosystem to deliver a premier customer experience.

"Innovation has been a key to Carrier's success, and we're committed to making sure our contractors have the right technology solutions," said Gundeep Singh, Executive Director, Digital and Analytics, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "This collaboration helps to ensure that Carrier contractors have the tools necessary to provide the best possible customer experience in the HVAC industry."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

