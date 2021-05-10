XOi connects commercial kitchen equipment contractors with leading field service technology

"Until now, commercial food equipment professionals haven't had a technology solution designed specifically for the workflows and pain points they encounter every day," said Josh Zolin, CEO of Windy City Equipment. "XOi's new kitchen equipment-focused technology opens opportunities for forward-thinking contractors to transform their companies and offer unparalleled customer experience."

XOi's comprehensive new kitchen equipment-specific starter packs have been developed in cooperation with food service sector ambassadors Zolin and Malachy Parts & Service CEO Rich Malachy. The starter packs include training videos created by Zolin and Malachy as well as automated workflows and access to XOi's smart knowledge base and live remote support capabilities.

"XOi's knowledge base has proven to be an essential resource for contractors and technicians in HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other field services," Malachy said. "Josh and I want to reach the contractors we work with on a daily basis so they can take full advantage of XOi's database and other tools for building efficiency and growing your business."

XOi's commercial kitchen equipment features offer tools that allow contractors to provide more efficient training and get new techs on the job faster; set their company apart from the competition; increase revenue; decrease expenses; and deliver superior customer experience.

"Josh and Rich are two of the most knowledgeable experts in the field, and their contributions to XOi's enhanced tools for food service contractors and technicians have been invaluable," said XOi founder and CEO Aaron Salow. "Their passion for helping commercial kitchen equipment professionals is evident in everything they do, including the powerful new technology options we're making available."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

