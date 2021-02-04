XOi empowers contractors to deliver shared advantages with multi-channel partner network capabilities

Multi-channel workflows and knowledge base capabilities are part of the launch of XOi Partner Networks within the XOi Vision app. By allowing field service providers to easily share resources and information across their organization and with any affiliates within their partner network, XOi now streamlines workflow automation, job documentation, and resource management and sharing amongst contractors, technicians, subcontractors, dealers, distributors, and manufactures - helping to ensure all jobs stay on track and meet quality standards.

"On every job, commercial and residential service techs navigate a complex system of relationships that include customers, equipment manufacturers, distributors, and their own management and support teams," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "With XOi Partner Networks, our users can share the benefits of XOi's world-class visual documentation and remote support solutions across those relationships. By allowing XOi users to create their own network of partner organizations and groups, we're able to extend the efficiency and transparency XOi delivers and maximize the advantages for all parties involved."

With XOi Partner Networks, users can enhance their existing configuration with:

Multi-channel workflows: Contractors and technicians can share standardized processes among selected partners in the XOi Vision app, ensuring quality control and proper work documentation.

Multi-channel knowledge bases: Contractors and their selected partners can create a centralized hub to contribute and access shared resources, including valuable equipment documentation, training materials, best practices, and more.

The goal of XOi Partner Networks is to ensure that every technician has the knowledge, training, and resources needed for every job. To learn more about XOi, visit http://www.xoi.io/.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.

