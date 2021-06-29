XOi equips Comprehensive Energy Services with essential technology for HVAC/R and plumbing service performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an in-depth online knowledge base, announces the extension of its successful relationship with Comprehensive Energy Services (CES) , Florida's recognized leader in commercial and industrial design-build-maintain mechanical contracting and plumbing.

"Our success over the last 29 years has been based on relationships, so shared commitments like this one with XOi are the foundation of our business," said Shane Lantz, vice president of service sales for CES. "Partnering with the top field service technology provider has empowered CES to continue offering quality experience and innovation to our customers during a period of economic uncertainty."

CES, a family-owned company founded in 1992, delivers building automation and integration, tenant improvements, preventive maintenance, and HVAC/R, plumbing and IAQ service and solutions for commercial property owners and managers, healthcare facilities, theme parks, data centers, manufacturing and industrial and higher education.

"CES has been a leader in its market for nearly 30 years by combining top performance with impeccable service," said Aaron Salow, XOi's founder and CEO. "Like other forward-thinking companies XOi supports, CES is focused on identifying the critical tools that will allow them to meet those same high standards more efficiently. XOi's automated workflows, transparent communication features and remote support options help CES continue to exceed the changing expectations their customers bring to the industry."

For more information about XOi, visit https://www.xoi.io .

For more information about CES, visit https://www.cesmechanical.com .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

About Comprehensive Energy Services

Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. (CES) is an Orlando-based, award-winning, self-performing provider and recognized leader in Design Build and Maintain Mechanical Contracting and Plumbing, providing a full range of advanced services throughout the State of Florida. The formula for success for CES is being relationship based and performance driven in everything we do. Our impressive list of clientele spans locally, nationally and internationally and includes various industries including themed specialty mechanical services; healthcare; manufacturing; commercial office; mission critical; industrial; technology; hospitality; data centers; institutional; education; restaurants; retail; and aerospace. Founded in 1992 by Todd and Shelly Morgan, CES is consistently recognized among Central Florida's largest family-owned businesses, top specialty contractors, top philanthropic companies, a Top Workplace by the Orlando Sentinel, and one of the Best Places to Work by the Orlando Business Journal. For more information, visit cesmechanical.com .

