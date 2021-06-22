XOi named one of The Tennessean's Top Workplaces of 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , providers of a cloud-based mobile application that empowers field service technicians to provide industry-leading service and transparency, has been named to The Tennessean's Top Workplaces of 2021.

The rankings are based on employee surveys and evaluations of each nominated company's workplace environments, measuring 15 different culture drivers.

"Our team is what makes this company successful," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "We hire innovators who bring new perspectives and ideas to the table, allowing them the freedom to be creative and follow their passions. A dynamic, creative culture is essential for recruiting and retaining the top talent in the technology industry, and it also supports the innovation and performance our customers expect."

XOi offers comprehensive health insurance plans, a monthly wellness allowance, flexible paid time off, paid volunteer time, and more.

With lifelong experience in the field services, Salow developed XOi to help contractors address the challenges they face because of the industry's skilled trades gap.

"Understanding the customers we serve helps create the passion we have for our work," Salow said. "We encourage our employees to continue honing their craft just as the skilled trade laborers do, because we value personal and professional growth just as much as business growth."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

