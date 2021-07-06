XOi names Amanda Harp senior strategic partnerships manager

"Amanda understands the challenges that contractors in the skilled trades industries are facing, and she's passionate about the solution we offer," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to helping contractors make important technology decisions that serve their operational, financial and administrative needs. That experience puts her in a unique position to collaborate with our leadership and senior management teams to articulate XOi's value propositions to new and growing partners."

As senior strategic partnerships manager, Harp is responsible for effectively collaborating with XOi stakeholders to build and maintain relationships and partnerships that drive XOi's business, increase revenue and expand the company's brand presence. She will work closely with XOi's marketing, sales and management teams as well as the company's existing partners.

"Contractors are waging a daily battle to recruit and keep talented skilled tradesmen," Harp said. "XOi's innovative technology empowers technicians to operate more efficiently so contractors across the skilled trades can continue to grow despite the ongoing challenges in the industry. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and take on this key strategic role in today's fast-changing business environment."

Harp, a graduate of Auburn University, joined XOi in 2019 as an account executive. Before that she served in senior business development positions at UDA Technologies and Built Technologies, Inc.

XOi is a complete communication tool for field service contractors, empowering techs to securely capture critical jobsite data, launch on-the-job remote support, access relevant equipment documentation and provide customers photos and videos of recommended and completed work. By allowing techs to complete work faster and providing transparency for managers and customers, XOi is equipping contractors to provide industry-leading service and quality.

To learn more about XOi, visit http://www.xoi.io/ .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

