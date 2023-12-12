XOi promotes Selena Judd and Amanda Harp to new leadership roles

Judd, the new director of sales and marketing operations, and Harp, the new director of partnerships, will help lead the top field service technology provider as it drives the digital transformation of the skilled trades

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, has promoted Selena Judd and Amanda Harp to critical leadership roles as the company continues to invest in the digital transformation of the skilled trades.

Judd has been named director of sales and marketing operations for the company. Harp has been named director of partnerships.

"Our mission to accelerate the digital transformation of the field service industry is built on our relationships with stakeholders throughout the sector," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Selena and Amanda have demonstrated their commitment to that mission, and we're proud to see them take important steps forward to help us reach our goals."

Judd joined XOi in 2018. In her new role, she helps lead the company's sales and marketing teams, supports data analysis related to sales and revenue, and oversees the development and management of sales and onboarding resources. Judd works closely with XOi's customer success, partner marketing and content teams to develop and implement effective strategies for operations.

"My experience at XOi has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm honored that the leadership has shown confidence in my ability to continue helping the company achieve success," Judd said. "I'm looking forward to continuing my journey with XOi as we lead the industry into the future."

Harp has been at XOi since 2018. As director of partnerships, she is responsible for effectively building and maintaining relationships that drive XOi's business, increase revenue and expand the company's brand presence. She works closely with XOi's marketing, sales and management teams as well as the company's existing partners.

"I'm proud of the meaningful impact XOi is having on the lives of the hard-working professionals in the skilled trades," Harp said. "Our innovative solutions are driving the next stage of evolution for the field service industry, and our relationships and partnerships are critical for us to continue that transformation."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams with the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer.

XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades.

