XOi Technologies announces integration with Jonas Construction Software

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, a cloud-based mobile application that empowers field service contractors to virtually collaborate with an industry-leading online knowledge base and complete more service requests, has announced an integration with Jonas Construction Software, the leading business management and accounting technology for the construction and service industry.

The new partnership allows service clients to capture critical job content onsite in real time and improve communication and collaboration between the office, technicians, and customers.

"As the demand for mobile grows, it is critical that businesses arm themselves with the right mobile tools that allow them to view and collaborate on projects in real time," said Orton Baker, vice president of development and support at Jonas Construction Software. "With the integration between XOi Technologies and Jonas Construction, our clients can increase productivity, gain an extra set of expert eyes and avoid repeat service calls."

With the integration, Jonas customers can:

Capture images and videos of projects for better record-keeping, which will help decrease customer disputes, improve customer satisfaction and lower insurance costs.

Coach and educate techs with an expansive content portal that includes training manuals, wiring diagrams, manufacturing content and more.

Connect rookie technicians with veterans to remotely collaborate on projects and service calls, leverage video calling, on-screen drawing, and co-browsing from their own mobile devices.

"We're already short over 6 million workers in the skilled trades, and that's growing exponentially, so it's more vital than ever that these businesses have technology to lean on," said XOi Technologies CEO Aaron Salow. "Together with Jonas Construction, we're providing customers with a solution that not only drives better efficiency with less resources but also gives them a major differentiator from their competitors."

About Jonas Construction Software

Jonas Construction Software provides industry-leading business management and accounting software to their clients. Jonas' fully-integrated solutions provide all of the tools needed to increase productivity and improve your bottom line. At Jonas, they make it easier for companies to focus on what is important – their customers, their projects and their employees. Jonas does this by streamlining their operations and giving better visibility to the entire organization. This gives your employees the tools to do their jobs better, support your customers and achieve your company goals. To learn more, visit https://jonasconstruction.com/.

About XOi Technologies

As one of the fastest growing startups in Nashville, Tennessee, XOi Technologies is changing the way field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries capture data, communicate with stakeholders, and service their customers. XOi Vision is a cloud-based mobile application that puts the resources remote field technicians need in the palm of their hands through access to a comprehensive library of manuals and diagrams, training content, and the ability to facilitate real-time remote video support. Workflow automation ensures every job is accurately and visually documented for both internal record and external customer transparency. Through artificial intelligence, Vision simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.

