XOi Technologies announces strategic partnership with ServiceTitan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, the complete system of record and enablement for field service data collection and indexing, announces a strategic partnership with ServiceTitan, the world's leading software provider for the trades. This collaboration is an expansion of the existing integration between the two essential field service technologies and delivers ServiceTitan customers a complete end-to-end technology solution.

XOi's elite software empowers field service providers and their technicians to safely capture crucial jobsite information, map their customers' asset universe, inform and drive sales and training strategies, enable on-the-job remote virtual support, and provide customers and offices visual documentation to verify recommended and completed work.

ServiceTitan is powering the trillion dollar trades industry with the software home and commercial service providers rely on to grow their business, deliver exceptional customer service, and reach the level of success they deserve. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatching, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, financing technology and more.

"In today's economic climate, contractors are looking for a single, all-inclusive technology solution that streamlines the collection and management of invaluable jobsite data," said Aaron Salow, XOi founder and CEO. "Because of its outstanding products and commitment to truly serving the industry, ServiceTitan has built a network of contractors around the world, and we're proud they've selected us to be part of their community."

"We're excited to partner with XOi to equip our collective customers with even more actionable data and insights, collected seamlessly from the field," said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President of ServiceTitan. "We expect these insights to power better business outcomes for ServiceTitan customers and, as a result, power an even higher quality experience for business owners & home owners."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.

