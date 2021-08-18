XOi Technologies named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , the complete system of visual record and enablement for field service data collection and indexing, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America . XOi ranks 1,425th on the 2021 list with 332% growth during the period 2017-2020.

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful businesses within the American economy's most dynamic segment. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure with the Inc. 5000.

"This recognition reflects the commitment and investment we've made in the last year to equip contractors and field technicians with a complete, all-in-one technology solution," said Aaron Salow, CEO and founder of XOi. "Our curb-to-curb mobile app empowers techs to capture and access all the data they need on a job, from the time they set foot on the site through job completion. It's a critical tool for contractors and their teams, especially during a period of unprecedented uncertainty."

XOi allows field service technicians in the mechanical, electrical, HVAC, kitchen equipment service, and other industries to safely capture crucial jobsite information, launch on-the-job remote support, access relevant equipment documentation, and provide visual documentation and proof of recommended and completed work.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on Aug. 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

Since XOi made its Inc. 5000 debut in 2020, the company has strategically invested in personnel, product development, and industry partnerships in order to continue delivering elite technology and premier satisfaction to field service professionals.

In February, XOi launched Partner Networks, a groundbreaking multi-channel workflow and knowledge base functionality that helps contractors standardize communication and collaboration inside their organization and with external partners. XOi also announced new and continuing collaborations and partnerships in 2021 with Carrier, Atlantic, Davisware, Comprehensive Energy Services (CES), Windy City Equipment, and Malachy Parts & Service.

For more information about XOi, visit https://www.xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE XOi Technologies

Related Links

https://www.xoi.io

