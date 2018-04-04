XOJET Drives Deal as Official Private Aviation Partner for Monticello Motor Club

"Our elite members enjoy a wide variety of activities and we are committed to providing them access to exclusive opportunities. Monticello Motor Club is a world class facility that matches XOJET's commitment to unparalleled service and experience," said James Henderson, president of commercial operations for XOJET.

XOJET Elite Access™ and XOJET Preferred Access™ program members will now receive track access at Monticello Motor Club (MMC) through the "Taste the Track" driving experience. The opportunity allows XOJET clients to experience life as a MMC member and enjoy the thrill of high-performance driving on the 4.1-mile course. As the official private jet partner for Monticello Motor Club, MMC members will receive value-added benefits with XOJET, such as special introductory pricing for charter or XOJET Access Solutions membership.

"Our members travel to MMC from various parts of the country — even the world — and it's important that we provide them the convenience of access to exclusive transportation options like those provided by XOJET," said Ari Straus, Monticello Motor Club CEO and managing partner. "XOJET provides the very best in client-centered aviation services, and our members deserve nothing less."

Monticello Motor Club joins XOJET's robust partnership network of world-renowned brands including Pinehurst Resort, Canyon Ranch, Butterfield & Robinson, Mandarin Oriental, Hertz, Creative Artists Agency, Etihad Airways, Pebble Beach Resorts, Yellowstone Club and Vail Mountain & Beaver Creek Resort.

"Offering our clients the ability to enjoy exclusive benefits underscores our understanding of what luxury and value mean in today's on-demand economy," remarked Henderson.

XOJET Access Solutions members receive priority to the country's largest on-demand fleet of Challenger 300 and Citation X super-mid jets even on peak days, access to a charter-brokerage network of 1,200 varying cabin-sized aircrafts, a 24/7 dedicated Aviation Advisor, and flight rewards of up to 4%.

About XOJET

Founded in 2006, XOJET is the largest on-demand private aviation services platform in North America, blending the expertise of a fleet owner-operator with the client-centric approach of a leading brokerage. Built upon the foundation of trusted advice and personalized service, the company now serves over 5,000 businesses and individual clients. XOJET owns and operates the largest on-demand fleet of Bombardier Challenger 300 and Cessna Citation X super mid-size private jets. The company also offers a suite of industry-leading membership programs, providing XOJET clients with preferential fleet access and pricing, a broad range of value-added travel services, and access to a portfolio of world-class and distinguished brands. XOJET's commitment to safety has earned the industry's highest ratings, including ARGUS Platinum, Wyvern Wingman and ISBAO Stage III. XOJET is principally owned by TPG and Mubadala Investment Company, two of the most successful private capital investment firms globally. For more information, please visit www.xojet.com.

About Monticello Motor Club

Monticello Motor Club, the world's Premier Automotive Country Club and Private Race Track, features 4.1 miles of smooth race-grade asphalt dedicated to the driving pleasure of its members – individuals and families who are passionate about motorsports, who relish the driving experience, and who seek a place of belonging among like-minded people. In its 10th year and just 90 minutes from New York City, MMC is more than a race track. It is a luxury family destination with an array of services and amenities. For more information, please visit www.monticellomotorclub.com.

