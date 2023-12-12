Xojo 2023 Release 4 Focuses on Speed and Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2023 Release 4. This release focuses on speed and efficiency, with a more responsive IDE, faster builds, and faster-built apps.

With 200 changes and 38 new features, this new release is a testament to Xojo's commitment to improving our users' development experience within the Xojo Programming language and in Xojo's development environment.

Travis Hill, Director of Engineering at Xojo, Inc., commented, "Xojo 2023r4 introduces significant speed improvements across the board. After listening to our customers, we have taken substantial steps in this release to make so many things faster - the Xojo IDE, your compiled apps, the Web framework, plugin loading, and more. It just makes working with Xojo that much better."

Performance Improvements:

A more responsive IDE increases user efficiency

Reduced build times

Debug and built apps run faster

The Xojo web framework has been optimized for speed

Plugins now load more quickly

Sockets and URLConnection now transfer data at an accelerated pace

New Features and Updates:

Android Barcode Scanner Class

Example projects now feature descriptions and new search functionality

Debugger panel now follows code editor font settings and uses space more efficiently

Availability

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web, and Raspberry Pi. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. A license is required to build your applications. Pricing begins at $149 for making for a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform desktop, mobile, or web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers. Xojo offers special packages for educators and students. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store .

About Xojo

With a passion for innovation and a commitment to empowering developers worldwide, Xojo revolutionizes the software development landscape by offering a native, cross-platform development environment. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, Xojo has fostered a vibrant community of developers united by their shared love for technology and the limitless possibilities it brings. For more information, visit Xojo at https://www.xojo.com/download .

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.