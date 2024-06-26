Xojo 2024 Release 2 Introduces Easy Database Connection, Web Performance Improvements, iOS Manifest Privacy Editor, Android TCP Socket Support and Barcode Support on Linux

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2024 Release 2. This release adds a new Database Connection project items, Control Sets for web projects, support for Apple's new iOS privacy manifest, plus over 130 changes and more than 40 new features.

"Xojo strives to greatly reduce the amount of effort required to build applications and the new database connection feature does just that. Making it easier for users to connect their Xojo projects to a database is essential for those new to developing with Xojo and anyone looking to save time," commented Xojo Founder and CEO, Geoff Perlman. "This feature empowers Xojo users of all levels to easily connect to databases and build more robust and useful applications."

Release details

Database Connection project items for Desktop, Web and Console projects

Control Sets for Web projects

Support for the iOS privacy manifest

Add and remove panels from Web page and tab panels at runtime

Better performance when using WebListBox with large data sources

iOS MobileDateTimePicker supports Compact and Inline styles

String.CharacterCount returns the actual number of characters in a String

Database.AddRow has a new overload that returns the unique ID of the added row

Barcode Support on Linux

TCPSocket Support on Android

Added Graphics.LineCap, LineDash, LineDashOffset, LineJoin, Outline for Android

The complete list of improvements can be found in the Release Notes in the product download at https://www.xojo.com/download.

Availability

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web, and Raspberry Pi. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. A license is required to build most applications; building Linux Desktop and Console apps and Raspberry Pi apps is included in the Xojo IDE. Pricing begins at $99 for a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform desktop, mobile, or web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers. Xojo offers special packages for educators and students. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

About Xojo

With a passion for innovation and a commitment to empowering developers worldwide, Xojo revolutionizes the software development landscape by offering a native, cross-platform development environment. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, Xojo has fostered a vibrant community of developers united by their shared love for technology and the limitless possibilities it brings. For more information, visit Xojo at https://www.xojo.com.

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.