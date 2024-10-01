Xojo 2024 Release 3 Adds the Power of Preemptive Threads, Android Tablet Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2024 Release 3. This release adds preemptive threading, a highly anticipated feature that offers significant performance improvements, Web improvements and support for Android tablets.

Xojo 2024 Release 3

With over 200 new features and improvements, this new release not only offers the power of preemptive threads to Xojo users, it also includes Code Editor improvements, multiple Web updates and new Android features, including tablet support. Kem Tekinay, RegEx enthusiast and Xojo MVP, commented, "Xojo has introduced preemptive threads, and it's a game-changer. With trademark simplicity that belies its power, this new feature will let users go in new directions for faster and more responsive apps by building on an already familiar foundation."

New Features and Updates:

Preemptive Threading

Code Editor improvements: Row highlighting, command bar button for Standardize Format, and Syntax Help area size control

Web now uses Bootstrap v5.3.3 and Bootstrap Icons v1.11.3

Web supports adding CSS classes to controls

macOS Popovers can be resized

Windows HTMLViewer can now access camera and microphone

iOS Picture can access EXIF metadata

Android tablet support

Android improved Declare support

Android RegEx classes

Availability

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web, and Raspberry Pi. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. A license is required to build most applications; building Linux Desktop and Console apps and Raspberry Pi apps is included in the Xojo IDE. Pricing begins at $99 for a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform desktop, mobile, or web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers. Xojo offers special packages for educators and students. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

About Xojo

With a passion for innovation and a commitment to empowering developers worldwide, Xojo revolutionizes the software development landscape by offering a native, cross-platform development environment. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, Xojo has fostered a vibrant community of developers united by their shared love for technology and the limitless possibilities it brings. For more information, visit Xojo at https://www.xojo.com.

