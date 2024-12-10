Xojo 2024 Release 4 Integrates Mac Sandboxing, Hardened Runtime and Notarization, Improves Performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2024 Release 4. This update introduces Mac app Sandboxing, Hardened Runtime and Notarization from the Xojo IDE, improves upon the popular preemptive threading feature while continuing to advance Android support and improve overall performance.

Xojo 2024 Release 4 top features list

Xojo's final release of 2024 adds new Sandboxing, Hardened Runtime and Notarization features that make it much easier for developers to distribute secure Mac apps, particularly to the Mac App Store. This release strengthens new features introduced this year, like preemptive threads and popovers, enhances XojoScript with Windows ARM64 support and the Code Editor with added selection matching, all while improving performance. "It was exciting to see our testers getting up to 5x performance increase with the threading improvements in 2024r4," commented Xojo Senior Engineer Paul Lefebvre. "With each new version of macOS, Apple requires apps to adhere to higher levels of security. We are excited to simplify this process for Xojo developers with the new Sandboxing, Hardened Runtime and Notarization features in 2024r4."

New Features and Updates:

Integrated Mac app Sandboxing, Hardened Runtime and Notarization

Improved performance, especially with preemptive threads, due to a new internal object/string locking mechanism

XojoScript on Windows ARM64

DesktopWindow.ShowPopover positioning

Code Editor selection matching

URLConnection.FollowRedirects settable property

Explicit TLS v1.3 support for SSLSocket

Android support for ByRef, Operator_Convert, Operator_Lookup, Structure and Localized Strings

About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web, and Raspberry Pi. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, Xojo has fostered a vibrant community of developers united by their shared love for technology and the limitless possibilities it brings. For more information, visit Xojo at https://www.xojo.com . Xojo 2024 Release 4 is available at https://www.xojo.com/download .

Availability

Xojo is free to use for learning and development, as well as free for building applications for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Pricing begins at $99 for a single Desktop license for Mac or Windows. Building cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers. Xojo offers special packages for educators and students. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store .

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.