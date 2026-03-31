Xojo 2026r1 Delivers Enhanced Debugging, Simplified macOS Signing Experience, More Controls for Windows, Web, and Android

Cross-platform update: watchpoints, signing enhancements, and richer controls

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language— announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2026 Release 1, a feature-focused release that adds debugger watchpoints, a powerful feature for Xojo developers, expanded WinUI support, improved macOS signing, and new web and Android controls.

Debugger watchpoints give Xojo developers fine-grained control over when and where code is evaluated during debugging sessions, helping identify subtle logic errors and performance issues quickly. Users will find the new Team-based Developer ID field for macOS more approachable, especially for those new to dealing with certificates, signing, and distributing macOS apps. This change aligns with the style found in iOS projects and offers a cleaner, more intuitive way to manage developer certificates. Xojo 2026r1 expands WinUI integration with support for DesktopTabPanel and DesktopGroupBox controls, enabling a more native Windows 10/11 experience. The web stack is strengthened with WebColorPicker, WebSwitch, and WebBarcode, plus Bootstrap v5.3.8 and TypeScript v5.9.3. Xojo 2026r1 debuts three new mobile controls for Android users, MobileChart, MobileColorPicker, PDFViewer, plus adds new features such as Zip/Unzip, broadening what you can deliver in your Android apps.

"Xojo 2026r1 represents a thoughtful step forward for developers building across mobile, web, and desktop. The release consolidates a robust set of tools, enhancing Android capabilities, enriching the web experience, and tightening platform workflows, so teams can focus more on delivering features and reintegration," said Geoff Perlman, Xojo Founder and CEO. "This update supports a more cohesive cross‑platform experience."

New Features and Updates:

Debugger watchpoints

Improved macOS app code signing process

Web controls: WebColorPicker, WebSwitch, WebBarcode

Android: MobileChart, MobileColorPicker, MobilePDFViewer, FolderItem.Zip/Unzip

Windows: WinUI support for DesktopTabPanel, DesktopGroupBox

Jade improved output and lower token costs

Availability

Xojo is free for learning and development, as well as for building apps for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Paid licenses start at $499 for cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web development. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus licenses, starting at $999, offer additional support and resources for professional developers. Special licensing is available for educators and students. Visit store.xojo.com for details.

About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web and Raspberry Pi. For over 25 years, Xojo has supported a growing community of developers passionate about creating powerful applications with ease. Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2026 Release 1 at xojo.com/download.

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.