Xojo Announces 'November-to-Remember' Sale: A Black Friday Event with Year-End Discounts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the company that has revolutionized software development across multiple platforms, is thrilled to announce its 'November-to-Remember' 2023 sale. In an unprecedented move, Xojo is bringing Black Friday savings to developers early this year with a 20% discount on all licenses and third-party add-ons.

Xojo, Inc. is a leader in cross-platform development tools, enabling developers to create high-quality applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, the web, iOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. Grab a 20% discount in our November-to-Remember early Black Friday sale. Terms and conditions apply. Xojo Cloud is not included. The sale is valid from November 13th, 08:00 AM CST until November 16th, 11:59 PM CST.

From November 13th to 16th, new and existing customers can enjoy a 20% discount on new purchases, renewals, and upgrades of Xojo licenses. This sale also extends to a wide range of third-party add-ons, providing developers an affordable way to enhance their development capabilities.

Sale Highlights:

20% Off Xojo Licenses : Developers can take their coding to the next level with Xojo's powerful and intuitive development environment at a fraction of the cost.

: Developers can take their coding to the next level with Xojo's powerful and intuitive development environment at a fraction of the cost. 20% Off Third-Party Add-Ons : Discounted tools and components from Xojo's rich ecosystem of third-party providers can enhance the development of any project.

: Discounted tools and components from Xojo's rich ecosystem of third-party providers can enhance the development of any project. Cross-Platform Development : Create native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, the web, iOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi with a single set of source code.

: Create native applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, the web, iOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi with a single set of source code. Community and Support: Join a vibrant community of developers and gain access to extensive resources and support.

"At Xojo, we're celebrating our community this festive season by offering Black Friday discounts a week early. This allows our team and users to begin to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family without missing out on a great deal," said Alyssa Foley, Director of Administration of Xojo, Inc. "Enjoy the savings early and make the most of your time with friends and family!"

Everyone is encouraged to mark their calendars for this limited-time event. The 'November-to-Remember' sale is the perfect opportunity to access Xojo's complete suite of development tools at a significantly reduced cost. This sale does not include Xojo Cloud.

About Xojo, Inc.: Xojo, Inc. is a leader in cross-platform development tools, enabling developers to create high-quality applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, the web, iOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. Xojo offers a comprehensive development environment with a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, an object-oriented language, and a vibrant community of developers.

For more information on the 'November-to-Remember' sale or to purchase a license, please visit Xojo's website .

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.