Xometry and ProvenCut Announce Strategic Partnership

ProvenCut is an online platform that redefines Speeds & Feeds by using real-world, unbiased testing to deliver proven CNC machining recipes. ProvenCut users can search for recipes by CNC machine, cutting tool, raw material, CAM strategy, and more. ProvenCut recipes help machinists by maximizing process reliability and demonstrating the performance of the machine tool and cutting tool. Provencut's partnership with Xometry Supplies allows customers to make informed purchase decisions based on ProvenCut's extensive information, including video of each recipe and tool.

"We are thrilled to partner with ProvenCut," said Jaa Aguilar, General Manager of Xometry Supplies. "Our customers want to make informed purchasing decisions. By partnering with ProvenCut, our customers will be able to view and purchase quality cutting tools and raw materials that will help them leverage ProvenCut recipes."

Xometry Supplies, which launched in Jan. 2019, now offers over 115,000 SKUs of a variety of brand name tools and industry-grade Aluminum 6061 for purchase online.

"ProvenCut is looking forward to partnering with Xometry Supplies," said John Saunders, ProvenCut's founder and host of the popular YouTube channel NYC CNC . "This partnership provides a seamless way to order materials and tools from a reliable source. We want to be the go-to resource for CNC machining feeds and speeds, and linking ProvenCut recipes to a reliable cutting tool and material vendor is a key step for growth."

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 3,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, and NASA.

ProvenCut, founded by John Saunders from NYC CNC and Saunders Machine Works , redefines Speeds & Feeds by using real-world testing to deliver cutting recipes that have proven success. Each recipe includes video footage, photographs, links to cutting tools, holders, and inserts, as well as comprehensive cutting information. ProvenCut is an easy-to-use website that significantly reduces the learning curve for speeds and feeds for any user of CNC machines.

