Xometry Announces Availability of The Carbon Platform

Carbon DLS™ uses digital light projection, oxygen permeable optics, and programmable liquid resins to produce products with end-use durability, resolution and surface finish. This technology, along with Carbon's custom liquid resins, unlocks new business opportunities and product designs previously impossible, including mass customization and on-demand inventory. The Carbon Platform enables companies to make the unmakeable and bring products to market that were never thought possible.

"We are very excited to add Carbon's cutting-edge DLS technology to Xometry's capabilities," said Bill Cronin, Xometry's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our additive customers have been asking us for it due to its reputation for speed and quality."

Xometry will continue to offer the HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), and PolyJet additive manufacturing processes. All can be quoted in Xometry's Instant Quoting Engine℠.

