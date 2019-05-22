Xometry Announces Distribution Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials, U.S.A.

"Xometry Supplies allows for an online shopping experience where our manufacturing partners and customers can purchase the materials and tools they need to manufacture parts faster and at lower costs," said Jaa Aguilar, General Manager of Xometry Supplies. "Adding a premier partner like Mitsubishi Materials, U.S.A to our line card empowers our partners to quickly find the right tools they need without a time-consuming search."

"We believe that Xometry's vision of harnessing AI-driven algorithms to help machinists source the exact tools they need exactly when they need them will be an important, potentially game-changing innovation in cutting tool distribution," said Mike Bjerke, Vice President and National Sales Manager for Mitsubishi Materials, U.S.A. "Xometry's approach has the potential to yield efficiencies across the industrial parts value chain."

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 3,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Stamping, Extrusion, and Urethane Casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric and NASA.

About Mitsubishi Materials, U.S.A.

Mitsubishi Materials is an industry leading manufacturer of cutting tools & solutions for the manufacturing industry based in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 24,000 employees worldwide. DiaEdge Cutting Tools are precisely crafted by Mitsubishi Materials to give you more control - ease of use, faster implementation, dependability, repeatability, and consistent quality. You expect performance but can you expect perfection? We like to believe so. The precision of our products ensures the perfection of yours.

SOURCE Xometry

Related Links

http://www.xometry.com

