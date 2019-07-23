XOMETRY Announces Partnership with Alibaba.com as a Co-Marketing Sponsor to Help U.S. Small Businesses Sell Locally and Globally

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Alibaba.com," said Bill Cronin, Xometry's Chief Revenue Officer. "Empowering small and medium-sized business success is one of the reasons Xometry was founded, which is why we are so excited to be part of this initiative. We look forward to driving new business both from the U.S. and global markets to our Partner Network of over 3,000 manufacturers."

Xometry's industry-leading Instant Quoting Engine provides engineers and product designers the ability to upload a CAD file, get an instant quote, and order a wide variety of custom manufactured parts. Orders are sourced through Xometry's Partner Network of manufacturers, many of them small and medium-sized businesses. Xometry's manufacturing capabilities include CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, and Injection Molding.

Xometry joins the newly announced, expanding Alibaba.com ecosystem of leading service providers and major U.S. businesses as a Co-Marketing Sponsor because of a shared passion for supporting U.S. SMBs. Through its effort with Alibaba, Xometry will provide Alibaba.com's business buyers with exclusive deals on Xometry's on-demand manufacturing services.

"We welcome Xometry's commitment to U.S. small businesses and their collaboration to give them the tools to succeed in today's global marketplace," said John Caplan, Head of North America B2B at Alibaba Group. "Together we'll provide valuable options for SMBs to do business anywhere."

To learn more about the new Co-Marketing Sponsors and enhanced Alibaba.com platform visit Alibaba.com/BuildUp .

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 3,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Stamping, Extrusion, and Urethane Casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Bosch, Dell Technologies, General Electric, and NASA.

About Alibaba.com

The first business unit of Alibaba Group, Alibaba.com is the leading platform for global B2B e-commerce that aims to make it easy to do business anywhere. Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers, and place orders online fast and efficiently. It serves millions of buyers and suppliers from over 190 countries and regions around the world.

