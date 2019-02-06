Xometry Deepens Partnership with Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions

"We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions," said Bill Cronin, Chief Revenue Officer at Xometry. "Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions has been a great partner and shares the same focus of bringing cutting edge technologies to our customers. Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions' experience and expertise strengthens our ability to serve our customers across all major industries from automotive to aerospace."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Xometry," said Bob Ucman, Vice President, at Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. "Xometry's high tech approach to manufacturing will streamline our operations and increase our ability to scale production. We look forward to growing and diversifying our work through Xometry's while reaching across multiple industries across the country."

Xometry's U.S.-based Manufacturing Partners form the backbone of its cutting-edge Manufacturing On Demand platform. Xometry's technology allows customers to easily quote and order custom manufactured parts online across a multitude of manufacturing processes, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication and Injection Molding.

To learn more about Xometry, visit www.xometry.com .

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting companies with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 2,500 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Stamping, Extrusion, and Urethane Casting. Xometry has over 14,000 customers, including BMW, General Electric and NASA.

About Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions

Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions , a division of Roush Yates Engines, is a precision CNC parts manufacturing organization with expertise in multi-axis machining of metal and plastic parts with complex geometries. We produce machined parts for the automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial industries. Our manufacturing and quality management systems are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations through the continuous improvement of processes, procedures, and through the use of state-of-the-art technologies. This commitment is endorsed and implemented by all employees throughout the organization.

Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions quality management system is ISO 9001/ AS9100 REV D certified, ITAR registered. RYMS is approved as an active supplier to the Defense and Logistics Agency.

To learn more about Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, visit www.roushyatesmfg.com

SOURCE Xometry

Related Links

http://www.xometry.com

