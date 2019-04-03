Xometry Receives ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Certifications

ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard and helps organizations to meet the expectations and needs of their customers. The AS9100 standard goes beyond the requirements of ISO 9001 to meet the rigorous demands of the Aerospace and Defense industries.

As part of the certification process, Xometry engaged in a thorough audit of its business processes and quality management system.

"We are thrilled to receive this designation. Our team members have a passion for providing great customer service while following the disciplines that give our customers peace of mind regarding on-time delivery, quality, and continuous improvement," said Peter Goguen, Xometry's COO. "It is yet another step towards achieving industry 'best in class' status and being able to meet the expanded needs of our customers."

Xometry's Quality Policy, outlined below, is a driving force behind all of the company's operations.

Xometry is committed to providing industry best Customer Service, On-time Delivery, and Product Quality, while also providing competitive prices and lead times.

Xometry is committed to improving its operational efficiencies in order to drive long term business sustainability and employee and shareholder satisfaction.

Xometry will maintain and continuously improve the company's product offering and the effectiveness of the quality management systems, all the while expanding to meet growing customer demand.

Xometry, in testament to these commitments, will maintain compliance to the ISO 9001 and SAE INTERNATIONAL AS9100™D Standards and other applicable requirements.

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting companies with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Our nationwide network of over 2,500 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Stamping, Extrusion, and Urethane Casting. Xometry has over 15,000 customers, including BMW, General Electric and NASA. The company also recently launched Xometry Supplies, an online eCommerce store selling materials and tooling.

SOURCE Xometry

Related Links

http://www.xometry.com

