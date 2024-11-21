XoMotion™, The World's Most Advanced Medical Exoskeleton, Honored with CES 2025 Innovation Award

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Human in Motion Robotics, a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, today announced that its innovative self-balancing exoskeleton system, XoMotion, has been selected as an Honoree in the prestigious CES 2025 Innovation Awards program.

The CES Innovation Awards recognizes outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across a wide range of categories. XoMotion, a cutting-edge robotic exoskeleton, has been acknowledged for its potential to revolutionize the field of rehabilitation medicine.

"We are honored to be recognized by the CES Innovation Awards program," said Siamak Arzanpour, CEO of Human in Motion Robotics. "This recognition validates our commitment to developing innovative solutions that empower individuals with mobility impairments and support healthcare professionals in delivering exceptional patient care."

A Leap Forward in Rehabilitation Technology

XoMotion stands out due to its ability to mimic natural, human-like movements, making it intuitive and easy to use for both patients and therapists. This innovative exoskeleton, rooted in advanced humanoid robotics, reduces the physical burden on therapists by lifting, assisting, mobilizing, and training patients, thus enhancing the safety and efficiency of rehabilitation programs.

Key Features of XoMotionTM:

Global Expansion

Human in Motion Robotics recently received its Medical Devices Establishment License to market and sell XoMotion in Canada, marking a significant milestone as the first step toward providing widespread global access to patients and care providers. With this approval, XoMotion became the first self-balancing exoskeleton system available for acquisition in Canada. Looking ahead, the company will focus on gaining clearance in other important global markets, including the US, Asia, and the EU.

CES 2025

Come visit Human in Motion Robotics and see XoMotion in action! Join us from January 7th to 10th to explore the future of tech, where the industry's sharpest minds will gather! The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a major annual Las Vegas event that has presented innovative technology since 1967.

Availability

XoMotion is now available for acquisition in rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada and is globally available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research. For more information visit humaninmotion.com , or to request a demonstration, please contact Human in Motion at [email protected]

About Human in Motion Robotics

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Human in Motion Robotics is a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Our mission is to transform the landscape of rehabilitation and personal mobility through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design.

