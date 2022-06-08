Xoran Announces New Patent for Modular Computed Tomography System Assembly

"... this advancement means that ultra-compact CT can fit into existing ambulances for early stroke detection ... " Tweet this

Over 795,000 individuals suffer from strokes each year in the U.S. alone. When an individual is suffering from acute stroke, time is of the essence; however, it is critically important to assess the type of stroke as well as the amount and location of potentially recoverable brain tissue to determine the appropriate treatment routing and priority to achieve the best outcome for that individual.

Xoran Technologies has patented and prototyped a novel, highly compact cranial CT device, which could in the future enable cerebral perfusion studies to be performed in a wider range of clinical settings, to service more patients—rapidly and at the POC after the onset of stroke symptoms.

