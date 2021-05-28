Xoran Technologies Introduces vTRON--Reservations Now Available

"The fit for today's veterinary practices and clinics is undeniable. Two-dimensional X-ray has been used for decades, but 3D imaging with Xoran's vTRON will change the way veterinarians are able to care for their patients," states Xoran President David Sarment, DDS. "In fact, we are finding that vTRON allows clinicians to see things they would otherwise miss with 2D—hidden pathology can be now seen and treated."

Xoran announced today that reservations are now being accepted for its new open-bore veterinary CT scanner - vTRON

This introduction to Xoran's suite of CT systems offers a revolutionary imaging solution specifically designed for veterinary hospitals and general practice clinics. The truly mobile 3D computed tomography (CT) system—vTRON™ —requires no dedicated room and with an open bore of over 31 inches, easily accommodates companion animals.

Roll. Scan. Diagnose.

The vTRON is designed to specifically meet the evolving needs of today's veterinary clinic. It rolls easily into place, eliminating the need for additional or prolonged anesthesia. The radiographs are taken in just 20-seconds, and the 3D images are available right afterwards—meaning clinicians can make immediate diagnostic and treatment decisions.

Complimented with Xoran's advanced software and the cloud-based capability of XoranConnect®, showing images to referring veterinarians, surgeons, and animal companions has never been easier.

Designed with Affordability in Mind

Xoran's vTRON joins VetCAT, a 3D imaging system for heads that has been installed throughout the United States and Europe, primarily in the clinics of dental specialists who value its super high image resolution, down to an industry-best of 70 microns (0.07 mm).

With a two-decade track record of CT imaging, Xoran understands the imaging needs and practical considerations of clinics. Because both vTRON and VetCAT provide so much more information—quickly and easily—facilities can offer more ancillary services and provide advanced animal care.

vTRON, available for pre-order, comes at a time when veterinarians are facing exciting changes in the companion animal market. The pandemic has caused higher rates of pet ownership, and there is evidence of increased spending on pet care, and longer pet life span. These forces mean that veterinarians need advanced tools to visualize, diagnose, and treat patients.

Initial production begins in fall 2021, at Xoran's headquarters in Ann Arbor MI. More information and reservation details are available at www.xorantech.com/vTRON

About Xoran Technologies

Since 2001 Xoran is the pioneer and market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry- leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, VetCAT and vTRON systems to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com/veterinary.

SOURCE Xoran Technologies, LLC