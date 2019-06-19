Xoran Technologies xCAT IQ Featured at Rhinoworld 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies' xCAT IQTM, a cone beam CT for brain and bone window imaging, was featured in a skull base pro-section course at the recently concluded Rhinoworld conference in Chicago, Illinois.

The Dissection Dual Course at Rhinoworld focused on Lothrop Surgery and was presented by Richard Harvey, MD, FRACS, Rhinology Professor at Macquarie University and St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney and James Palmer, MD FARS, Co-Director, Cranial Base Center and Professor of Otorhinolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. "The ability to have a portable scanner for bone and soft tissue imaging that links to our image-guided system in real-time is truly a game-changer," Dr. Palmer said. "This is a demonstrable advance in the area of intraoperative imaging. It was a great opportunity to utilize the expanded features of the xCAT IQ."

"I think in the setting of image-guided surgery, the ability to use preoperative scans has really advanced our field to guide us in finding the right anatomical landmarks in completion of surgery," Dr. Harvey added. "The next step of the evolution is the ability to update, in real-time, the imagery from our surgeries. Making sure that the goals of our surgeries meet the expectations—intraoperative scans provide that."

The newest addition to Xoran's line of CT products, the xCAT IQ, is truly mobile with zero-degree turning, thereby maneuvering easily into tight spaces. Innovation does not stop at its physical features, the xCAT IQ delivers ultra-fast scan times with low patient radiation dose.

The use of the xCAT IQ during the Rhinoworld conference was spearheaded by David Conley, MD, co-chair of the 2019 Rhinoworld Conference and Associate Professor of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. "We are very pleased to support Dr. Conley and see the xCAT IQ used in a setting that supports the advancement of medical imaging for timely diagnosis at the point-of-care," said Laura Dennis, Xoran's Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. "Xoran is committed to meeting the needs of today's surgeons, helping them provide real-time, low-dose imaging in the OR, ICU, Neuro and ER."

Founded in 2001, Xoran Technologies LLC is the pioneer of low-dose radiation, cone beam CT (CBCT) scanners for use in-office and in operating rooms. Xoran creates innovative products and services by leveraging its core competencies in Medical Imaging, Information Technologies and Customer Service. Xoran provides three-dimensional, low-dose imaging—with workflow designed for simplicity and ease-of-use. Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For more information, visit www.xorantech.com.

