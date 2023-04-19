Xoriant Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security Designation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft awards several designations to partners with proven success in implementing Microsoft services or solutions. This achievement reinforces Xoriant's twenty-year commitment to Microsoft. It also highlights the company's rich experience and deep knowledge in the Microsoft tech stack and security domain, delivering quantifiable benefits with proven combinations of Microsoft products.

Xoriant,a global digital product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, brings over three decades of digital engineering expertise in implementing cutting-edge technology to protect client legacy systems, cloud infrastructures, cloud-native and business applications. The security team's skills in assessing risk and security posture, automating security implementations, and optimizing managed security operations make the company a Microsoft specialist partner in the security solution area. Xoriant has delivered Microsoft-based security solutions for global organizations across the retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, and healthcare industries.

"As a Microsoft Solutions partner,Xoriant is proud to leverage its Microsoft credentials and expertise to help clients across industries secure their Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud environments and implement required regulatory compliances," said Jay Kashyap, SVP, General Manager and CISO at Xoriant. "Our team of Microsoft security certified individuals is always on top of the newest cloud trends and security solutions and will continue to upskill the relevant Microsoft security certifications."

"Xoriant is honored to get this acknowledgment of our proven experience and expertise in implementing Microsoft cloud security solutions and we are highly motivated to help clients achieve positive business outcomes through secure, Microsoft-powered solutions.We want to continue strengthening our relationship with Microsoft and with customers as their preferred technology partner," said Kimber Chevalier, Director of Alliances at Xoriant.

"As a dedicated Microsoft partner for over two decades,the Xoriant team always brings strong technical expertise in the portfolio of Microsoft cloud security solutions designed to protect client businesses, assets and proprietary data hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud," said Dan Rippey, Program Director, Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

As a Microsoft Solutions, Managed, and co-sell ready partner, Xoriant hosts multiple offers on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Its most recent offering employed four Microsoft Azure tools to create the Security as Code (SaC) solution which incorporates security and compliance for cloud environments and automates the configuration of various security policies. This combination of reusable code to implement both out-of-the-box and custom Microsoft Azure security policies, combined with the latest best practices ensures the security and reliability of cloud environments.

In addition to the recent Microsoft Solutions partner designation for Security, Xoriant has earned Azure advanced specializations in Digital and App Innovation, Data and AI, and Infrastructure. Read more about the Xoriant relationship with Microsoft here.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley-headquartered digital product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From startups to the Fortune 100, we deliver innovative solutions, accelerating time to market and ensuring our clients' competitiveness in industries like BFSI, High Tech, Healthcare, Pharma, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, and Automotive.

Across all our technology focus areas—digital product engineering, DevOps, cloud, infrastructure and security, big data and analytics, data engineering, management, governance, and IoT— every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving important client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in our long-lasting, deep relationships with our clients.

For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com

Contact:

Ritu Rungta

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449859/PRNE_Xoriant_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xoriant