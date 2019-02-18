XOV opens its doors to Asia and partners with ABCC Exchange

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XOV, a developing financial, banking and payments "sleeping giant" in the blockchain world is delighted to announce its partnership with ABCC Exchange to list the XOV token.

ABCC is a fast growing Singapore based digital asset exchange led by a team of former executives from both the Tech, Banking and Finance industry including the likes of Alibaba, eToro, Huobi, DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Launched in early 2018, ABCC has extensive coverage in Asia Pacific spanning across Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, China and India - an advantage in opening up the marketplace to XOV.

Listed in the Top 70 exchanges on Coinmarketcap, ABCC has an average monthly volume of more than $1.3 Billion USD with over 110 currencies. With the recent partnership with TRON, ABCC has gained a lot of traction from the market and is also the first exchange exchange to list TRC tokens.

Some of the great benefits in using ABCC are high liquidity for the XOV tokens, multi-language support, and user-friendly interface. The platform is also available to both Apple and Android users. Trading fees are just 0.1%. Users can also buy BTC and ETH at their convenience using a debit or credit card.

XOV/BTC will be available for trading on 18 February 2019, Singapore Time, 15:00 (GMT+8). Additional pairings being possible in the future. This listing provides XOV with more trading opportunities for existing and new investors.

For more information about XOV, visit their website at www.xov.io or learn more at YouTube by watching their corporate video.

