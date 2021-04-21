Xovis Launches Cloud-Based Offers to Rethink People Flow: More Than Simply Counting People

BERN, Switzerland, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xovis , an international market leader for intelligent people flow solutions in retail, airports and transportation, announces their newest cloud technology products. In the new COVID-conscious world, brick-and-mortar retailers, mass transit and workplaces face an ever-changing environment when it comes to people flow. As a provider of high precision 3D sensor technology, Xovis empowers integration partners with new cloud-based offers.

Xovis FLOW

Xovis HUB, a cloud-based partner platform, offers integration partners all the necessary tools to seamlessly choose and order sensors, plan and maintain the system – improving and surpassing customer expectations.

a cloud-based partner platform, offers integration partners all the necessary tools to seamlessly choose and order sensors, plan and maintain the system – improving and surpassing customer expectations. Xovis FLOW enables partners to provide users with an integrated software as a service (SaaS) solution for understanding people flow in real time. FLOW gathers visitor data from Xovis' high-precision 3D sensors in the cloud with options to expand analytics, thus improving quality of life and business, while respecting data privacy.

Xovis believes in freedom of movement. "From reopening stores to limiting occupancy or managing a more flexible workplace, we see an increasing demand regarding people flow solutions," says Konstantin Ewald, Xovis' VP Strategy. "FLOW and HUB service our integration partners as a one-stop shop, taking people flow management to the next level by making our high-precision sensors easy to use."

HUB Features + Benefits

Gateway to Xovis

Overview of partner status, past orders and pricing

Access to marketing materials, multimedia files, brochures, etc.

Planning setup and assessment of installation site with mobile-friendly Planning Wizard

Deployment of installations and sensor go-live support with Mounting Wizard

Shop for sensors and accessories, management of orders, shipping information

Knowledge Base access to learn about Xovis technology

Support Portal

"With a higher global demand surrounding people flow solutions, our decision to expand our technology portfolio with the new cloud-based solutions was simple. HUB provides new tools that help integration partners increase their market success with Xovis technology. These new options enable us to continue shaping the future of people flow in multiple industries," adds Andreas Fähndrich, Xovis' CEO.

FLOW Features + Benefits

Cloud-based dashboard within an easily accessible web application

AI-powered people counting with best-in-class sensors

AI-based gender metrics, staff exclusion, etc.

Data and alerts in real time

Expandable solution with add-ons for more detailed metrics

Export of people flow data into systems with open cloud interfaces

Unlimited number of users supported

Ideal for applications in smart buildings, retail and transportation hubs

Three unique modules: Visitor Essentials, the starter dashboard, Store Professional, offering revenue statistics, conversion rates, and Live Occupancy, for live monitoring.

"Thanks to FLOW, people flow data enables stores to benchmark conversion rates and marketing success, manage staff numbers during peak hours, avoid bottlenecks by guiding visitors into less crowded areas, and enhance product presentation by understanding gender statistics to improve long-term returns," explains Anne Wyder, Managing Director of Retail.

HUB and FLOW will be available to selected partners soon, visit www.xovis.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominique Morel

+41(0)79-234-49-03

[email protected]

SOURCE Xovis