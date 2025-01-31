XOVR ETF Expands SpaceX Investment with Additional $13M, Raising Position to 11% of AUM

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The XOVR ETF by ERShares, the only exchange-traded fund providing exposure to private equity, has further strengthened its position in SpaceX, the fund's largest holding. The fund increased its investment by $13 million, bringing SpaceX's total allocation to 11% of AUM.

XOVR ETF is uniquely designed to invest in entrepreneurial U.S. large-cap companies, leveraging the ER30TR Index (Entrepreneur Total Return Index), which is based on ERShares' Proprietary Venture Capital Model. The model was developed over the past 20 years by Dr. Joel Shulman, CEO/CIO of ERShares. Dr. Shulman, an early identifier of today's Magnificent 7, is now focused on uncovering the next generation of disruptive companies, sometimes investing pre-IPO.

"XOVR ETF is democratizing access to private equity for retail investors," said Eva Ados, COO and Chief Investment Strategist at ERShares.

In a recent CNBC interview, Ados added: "We have been evaluating companies like OpenAI, Scale AI, and other popular AI names, but we invest based on conviction, not hype. Because it's still early in the AI race and there are still many unknowns, we don't just jump into names, unlike some other funds. We have high conviction that SpaceX and Starlink are positioned to be the dominant forces in space exploration and global connectivity."

Given this, Shulman states "We have no plans to alter SpaceX's position as our top holding anytime soon. It remains our largest investment, not because of fleeting popularity, but because we build positions in companies that redefine industries."

The fund has already gained strong media attention, including a WSJ article citing SpaceX's share price range from $115.50 to $209.51. The article further quoted an industry analyst suggesting that XOVR ETF could trade small portions of its SpaceX stake intermittently to publish resulting prices.

Dr. Shulman strongly refutes both claims, calling them misguided and lacking a fundamental understanding of private equity markets:

"We recently increased our SpaceX investment by $13M, and the pricing range quoted by WSJ is a gross misrepresentation of current market conditions. Making conclusions based on incomplete or outdated data is not just misleading, it is naïve and demonstrates a lack of thorough research."

"Any suggestion to 'buy and sell a little bit of private equity each day' as a pricing strategy is not only impractical but fundamentally flawed. This idea reflects a superficial grasp of how private markets operate and ignores the complex nature of private equity valuation. Such a proposal is simplistic at best and entirely unworkable in practice."

He further emphasizes XOVR ETF's mission to level the playing field by offering retail investors access to private equity opportunities historically reserved for accredited investors.

"Our goal is to provide retail investors with the same opportunities, pari passu, as institutional players—something that has historically been out of reach," Shulman adds.

ERShares has pioneered the Venture Capital Model for public markets, applying its Entrepreneur Factor, a proprietary methodology for identifying and investing in the most innovative companies.

XOVR ETF utilizes the ER30TR Index for 85%+ of the Fund's weight. This index holds Entrepreneurial US Large Cap companies and rivals major benchmarks like the QQQ and Russell 1000 Growth.

About ERShares

ERShares is a leader in entrepreneur-focused investing, using a proprietary Entrepreneur Factor Model to identify high-growth opportunities. Through its innovative approach, ERShares provides public market investors access to venture-capital-style investments, bridging the gap between institutional and retail investing.

Visit www.ershares.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All investments involve risk. Please refer to the following disclosures: https://entrepreneurshares.com/disclosures/ .

Distributed by Vigilant Distributors, LLC.

SOURCE ERShares