XOXO PARTNERS WITH ELLIE THUMANN FOR FALL/HOLIDAY 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOXO has partnered with well-known YouTuber/model Ellie Thumann to resurrect their iconic 'supermodel' campaign for the Fall/Holiday 2022 season. Shot in Brooklyn, NY by photographer Shane LaVancher and Creative Director/Stylist Leah Snow, the print campaign pays homage to the colorful yet simplistic images of the 90's and features an array of XOXO apparel, footwear, accessories, optical and intimates.

Ellie Thumann for XOXO Ellie Thumann for XOXO

"We are so excited to be working with Ellie," says Joey Carney, Licensing Director for XOXO. "We really took some time to evaluate what 'supermodel' means to the brand and the younger generations today and felt that it was so much more than just a beautiful face. Not only is Ellie beautiful on the outside, but she is extremely connected and relatable to her followers as well as an advocate for important issues in our society such as mental health and wellbeing."

Made famous in the early 1990's, the 'Hugs and Kisses' campaigns featured budding models such as Tyra Banks, Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio and Chrissy Teigen throughout the years. This year Ellie Thumann makes her debut as the next XOXO 'it-girl'.

XOXO continues to be the leading juniors/young contemporary brand for retailers with fashion that is on-trend, affordable and accessible. The entire campaign as well as a list of retailers can be found on www.xoxo.com.

ABOUT XOXO

XOXO is a young contemporary fashion brand that features on-trend designs that are attainable for the fashion-forward female. A true lifestyle brand, XOXO offers captivating designs for all aspects of their consumer's daily life. For additional information on XOXO, visit www.xoxo.com.

