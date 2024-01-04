Xoxoday enhances its global reward offering by adding 3000+ products in the US

News provided by

Xoxoday

04 Jan, 2024, 11:28 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to enhance the overall reward experience, Xoxoday proudly announces the expansion of its global reward catalog. In addition to its wide array of reward options, including digital gift cards from brands like Uber and other 5,000+ brands, experiences, payouts, travel & entertainment, and more, Xoxoday has enhanced its merchandise and physical card selection in the US.

More Choice, More Impact 

Addition of 3000+ best-selling merchandise and physical gift cards: 

Xoxoday has expanded its selection of merchandise by adding products designed to cater to various tastes and preferences. The collection promises something for everyone, from electronics to stylish home and kitchen essentials. Unlike cash and other short-lived rewards, the merchandise remains with the recipients for a longer duration, allowing businesses to create deep-rooted connections.

Adding another dimension to its gifting repertoire, Xoxoday strengthened its physical gift cards collection even further by adding the top US brands. These physical gift cards cover an extensive range of categories, including fashion and lifestyle, beauty and wellness, food and restaurants, travel, and entertainment, among others. With this launch, Xoxoday enables companies to present thoughtful and versatile gifts to their stakeholders.

Paul Haynes, EVP Americas at Xoxoday, expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced offering, "Xoxoday's continued efforts in broadening its reward options showcase our unwavering commitment to meeting diverse preferences. The power of choice has never been more significant in enhancing meaningful connections through our innovative reward solutions."

Xoxoday remains dedicated to facilitating meaningful connections through its innovative reward solutions. Whether it's recognizing employees' hard work, expressing appreciation to clients, or celebrating special occasions with loved ones, the expanded reward catalog offers a plethora of options to make every reward memorable.

Furthermore, the team is continuously working to expand its reward categories and types. This ongoing effort ensures a more seamless, rewarding experience, giving recipients an even broader array of options to choose from.

For more information, please visit  https://www.xoxoday.com/plum .

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a Giift company. Giift and Xoxoday together offer end-to-end SaaS solutions for managing employee engagement, loyalty, incentives, and rewards. Our combined technology offering helps businesses drive growth with their customers, employees, sales teams, channel partners, and merchants.

Giift addresses all market segments and industries. From the largest global corporations to mid-sized domestic entities and local merchants, our combined platform helps attract and retain customers and incentivize employees and partners.

Headquartered in Singapore, Giift works with more than 8000 clients and 150 million users across 125 + countries. Giift's 500-member team works across 23 global offices. 

For more information, visit Xoxoday.com or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xoxoday

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311152/XOXODAY_logo.jpg

SOURCE Xoxoday

Also from this source

Xoxoday Empuls and resal forge a strategic partnership to elevate the employee experience and expand market presence in Saudi Arabia

Xoxoday Empuls and resal forge a strategic partnership to elevate the employee experience and expand market presence in Saudi Arabia

Xoxoday, a renowned rewards, recognition, and loyalty solutions provider, and resal, a prominent player in the pre-paid digital rewards and loyalty...
Xoxoday Empuls Enhances the Employee Rewards and Incentives Experience with Amazon Business

Xoxoday Empuls Enhances the Employee Rewards and Incentives Experience with Amazon Business

Xoxoday, a leading fintech SaaS company, has exciting news for organizations looking to revamp their employee recognition and rewards programs....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.