Xoxoday recognised in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023 Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a leading SaaS commerce company in consumer rewards, sales commissions, and the employee engagement domain, is proud to announce its recognition in Gartner Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023. Xoxoday has been recognised in the Recognition and Reward Systems section. In our opinion, this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication to enhancing employee engagement and growth.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.** Xoxoday believes that their inclusion as a Sample Vendor in this report signifies a robust confirmation for end users to consider Xoxoday as a key vendor for their rewards and employee engagement initiatives.

They know that this recognition carries significant weight, given that Gartner Hype Cycles are among end-users' most widely read research reports and are confident that this accentuates Xoxoday's position as a leading player in employee engagement, rewards and recognition technology.

"We are excited to be recognised in Gartner's Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2023. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and commitment to delivering innovative and effective employee engagement and rewards solutions," said Sumit Khandelwal, CEO of Xoxoday. "We are confident that this acknowledgement will build user trust, confidence and expedite end-user adoption."

Xoxoday believes that their recognition in the Gartner Hype Cycle for HR technology, 2023, signifies a pivotal achievement for the company, highlighting its pioneering approach in digitizing employee engagement, sales and partner incentives, rewards, commissions and loyalty programs. This acknowledgement, in their opinion, validates Xoxoday's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and methodologies to enhance and automate employee engagement. The company is poised to build upon this momentum, continually innovating and refining its solutions to deliver superior growth and employee engagement.

