Xoxoday Strengthens Its Global Reward Catalog, Introducing 26,000+ New Offerings across Gift Cards, Merchandise, Experiences, and More in 21 Countries

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, the leading provider of rewards and incentive solutions, is stoked to announce the expansion of its global reward catalog, providing businesses with an even broader array of options to grow their business and engage their employees and customers. The enhanced reward catalog has 1000+ new Gift cards, 5000+ Experiences, and 20,000+ perks and benefits, which are now available to Xoxoday's clients, allowing them to unlock a world of possibilities for rewarding and recognizing their employees and customers.

In the United States, clients can access exclusive offers in wellness, experiences, events, insurance, tickets, and travel. Prominent brands such as Tickitto, Tiqets, Insured Nomads, and Talkspace are now featured in the reward catalog, ensuring diverse options for clients and their recipients.

In the United Kingdom, Xoxoday introduces coupon deals and exclusive deals across events, experiences, and tickets, further expanding its reach and impact.

In India, Xoxoday amplifies its offerings with thousands of exclusive deals spanning various categories such as wellness, experiences, food, hotels, flights, electronics, entertainment, publishing, toys, and travel accessories. Xoxoday has partnered with notable brands, including Ixigo, Treebo, Club Mahindra, and EaseMyTrip. It also has an impressive selection of merchandise from renowned brands across categories like electronics, home & kitchen, automobile, audio, travel, health & lifestyle, fashion, etc.

"We are elated to unveil an extensive list of branded gift cards, unparalleled experiences, and an array of perks and benefits to our esteemed clients," said Harish Ramasamy, Associate Vice President of Category & Product, Xoxoday. "This remarkable expansion empowers our clients to curate localized campaigns, offering a platform to access premier brands and exclusive deals. Together, we strive to deliver customer delight with every reward."

Unleashing the power of the expanded global reward catalog, clients can effortlessly craft captivating experiences that deeply resonate with their target audience. From personalized campaigns to curated rewards, they can boost engagement and nurture unwavering loyalty, creating lasting connections that transcend expectations.

Xoxoday is a leading reward, incentive, and payout platform that provides a range of solutions for HR, marketing, sales, and customer success teams to help them create a culture of appreciation and recognition while getting them better ROI for their engagement spends. Its platform includes rewards and recognition programs, loyalty programs, consumer promotion campaigns,  wellness initiatives, learning and development programs, and more. Xoxoday is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and has US, Singapore, and Dubai offices.

