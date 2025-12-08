XP Health earns B Corp Certification ™ - joining a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

Certification reinforces XP Health's mission to bring greater transparency to the employer vision market, long dominated by legacy plans like VSP and Eyemed.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Health, a nationwide employer-sponsored vision care company, today announced it has earned Certified B Corporation status from B Lab™, joining a global movement of inclusive and equitable businesses. The certification underscores XP Health's commitment to transparency and balancing profit with positive social and environmental impact, distinguishing it from legacy industry leaders EyeMed and VSP.

B Corp Certification is a globally recognized designation for companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. As part of the certification process, XP Health's board of directors amended the company's legal framework to ensure every business decision considers its impact on employees, customers, communities, and the environment—not just shareholder value.

"As a former social entrepreneur and impact investor, achieving the B Corp Certification is a tremendous milestone. It helps us spread the message that you can be successful while doing the right thing for people and the planet." said Antonio Moraes, Chief Executive Officer of XP Health. "It aligns perfectly with our mission to make vision care more transparent, accessible, equitable, and sustainable for the modern workforce."

XP Health's certification reflects several initiatives, including:

Sustainable business practices: Implementing renewable packaging and partnering with sustainable suppliers like Sea2See, which makes premium eyewear from recycled plastic from the ocean, collected by local fishermen

Employee wellness programs: Establishing dedicated parental care initiatives and wellness resources

Community partnerships: Launching its 20/20 VISIONaries program, which provides glasses to children in underserved areas

"XP Health exemplifies how companies can lead transformational change within traditional industries," said Max Hayes, Growth Manager, B Lab U.S. & Canada. "Their commitment to accessible vision care, environmental sustainability, and community impact demonstrates that businesses can be powerful forces for positive change while building successful, innovative companies."

"As we continue to grow, our B Corp status ensures we are measuring, reporting, and being held accountable for the impact we make," added Moraes.

XP Health joins a global community of over 10,000 Certified B Corporations that are redefining business success by creating value for all stakeholders—not just shareholders. Companies must recertify every three years to maintain their status.

About XP Health: XP Health helps large employers and health plans deliver modern vision care with the lowest total cost of care and measurable ROI. Through its digital platform and nationwide network of more than 100,000 provider combinations, XP Health offers the industry's most comprehensive vision program—providing total price transparency and eliminating unnecessary markups.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, XP Health serves over 500,000 members across 3,500 business customers, including Fortune 500 companies, health plans, and strategic partners such as Guardian Life. The company was named one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. 5000 and one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies by TIME Magazine in 2025.

Learn more at www.xphealth.co .

About B Lab U.S. & Canada

B Lab U.S. & Canada is a partner in the B Global Network, a unified group of global, regional, and national organizations that power a business movement as a force for good. A historic global culture shift is underway to harness the power of business to help address society's greatest challenges. Our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. B Lab certifies companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. Our vision is an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.

For more information, visit usca.bcorporation.net , www.bcorporation.net.

