XP Inc. Hosts Inaugural XP Asset Management Global Conference in Miami

MIAMI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP), a technology-driven financial services platform and provider of financial products and services in Brazil, announced that it hosted the first XP Asset Management Global Conference in Miami today, bringing together global asset managers, market strategists and institutional investors to discuss the outlook for international markets and investment opportunities.

The conference marks the first international edition of XP's flagship asset management event and reflects the firm's expanding global presence. The event convened senior executives from leading investment firms to share perspectives on macroeconomic trends, portfolio construction and opportunities across asset classes.

The event opened with remarks from XP leadership, including Gustavo Pires, Director of Product Allocations at XP Inc., and Marcelo Coscarelli, Head of International Private Wealth Management at XP Inc., who highlighted the firm's strategy to connect Brazilian and global investors with leading investment managers worldwide.

Throughout the day, speakers representing major global investment firms—including BlackRock, PIMCO, JPMorgan Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Wellington Management, Vanguard, AXA Investment Managers, Aegon Asset Management, Blue Owl Capital and Oaktree Capital Management—shared insights on the global macroeconomic outlook, the evolution of private markets, and opportunities across fixed income, equities and alternative investments.

A key theme was the growing role of geopolitics in shaping asset allocation decisions. Speakers noted that geopolitical developments increasingly influence investment strategies alongside economic fundamentals, including how tensions and evolving conflict dynamics in the Middle East may impact energy markets, inflation expectations and broader financial conditions.

The event brought together wealth managers from across the Americas, creating a forum for dialogue between global asset managers and XP's growing international client base.

"The XP Asset Management Global Conference reflects our commitment to building stronger connections between global asset managers and Brazilian investors," said Pires. "As our platform expands internationally, bringing together leading investment thinkers fosters deeper dialogue around the opportunities shaping global markets."

The conference is part of XP's broader effort to strengthen its global investment ecosystem and provide clients with access to leading expertise from around the world.

About XP Inc.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is a technology-driven platform and provider of financial products and services in Brazil. Through its open architecture platform, XP offers brokerage, wealth management, asset management, corporate advisory, investment banking and insurance solutions.

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SOURCE XP Inc.