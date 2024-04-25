XP League to Host 2024 North American Finals with Full Sail University in a Landmark Third-Year Partnership

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League (XPL), North America's premier youth esports organization and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is excited to announce that its 2024 North American Finals will be hosted at Full Sail University, the event's title sponsor for the third consecutive year. This highly-anticipated event is set to take place June 28-30, 2024, at Full Sail University's Orlando Health Fortress, the largest collegiate esports arena in the nation.

This year's finals are shaping up to be the most exhilarating yet, with over 250 young gamers from across the country converging in Orlando, FL, to compete in popular esports titles such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League, and Valorant. The three-day event, hosted in Full Sail's state-of-the-art Live Venue and the Orlando Health Fortress, will not only spotlight the best in youth esports talent, but also provide invaluable industry experience for Full Sail students and graduates.

"We are excited to bring the XP League North American Finals back to campus for the third year," said Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports and Project Development at Full Sail University. "Our students and graduates serve the youth esports community in so many key areas - from coaching and observing to event production and tournament organizing – we are proud to bring professional level production to this incredibly talented group of competitors."

In addition to hosting, Full Sail University continues to support the event through its robust community of students, staff, and alumni. These individuals will play vital roles throughout the event, ranging from tournament organization and event production to casting and hosting. Continuing with tradition, XP League will award $30,000 in scholarships to select Full Sail students who contribute to the event's success.

The 2024 North American Finals is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of youth esports and an opportunity for players as young as 8 to experience a pro-level experience, college recruiting, pro team activations and more. The tournament will be streamed live on YouTube (www.youtube.com/@xpleaguehq) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/xpleague), allowing fans worldwide to witness the excitement and talent of tomorrow's esports stars. For those eager to experience the action in person, tickets are available at www.xplnafinals.com.

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork, and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience. XP League is growing rapidly throughout the United States and looking for entrepreneurs to fulfill its mission.

For more information on the event and XP League, please visit www.xpleague.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit www.xpleaguefranchise.com.

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept in the U.S.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Sylvan Learning and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

