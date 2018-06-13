Xpanxion Further Invests in Rural America by Launching a State-of-the-art Rural Delivery & Executive Briefing Center in Kearney, NE

Leading global technology services provider, Xpanxion, a UST Global Group company, is both pleased and proud to announce the opening of its latest state-of-the-art Rural Delivery and Executive Briefing Center in Kearney, NE.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



This new 22,000 sq. ft. facility builds upon Xpanxion's existing rural delivery ecosystem that spans Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas and Ohio, providing additional capacity for Xpanxion to pursue delivery excellence for its clients via its Rural Sourcing and global Cross-Sourcing™ models while also opening up additional, much-needed technology jobs in America's rural communities.

With this investment, Xpanxion's commitment to America's rural communities and surfacing US-based rural talent for its Clients continues to grow as an integral and essential component of Xpanxion's global delivery ecosystem and digital-transformation services.

"Xpanxion and UST Global have been tremendous partners who are investing in the future of Nebraska's workforce. Together, they will be adding another 29 tech industry jobs with their new facility in Kearney. This five-million-dollar investment by a leading software development company is another example that our hard work to grow the Silicon Prairie and make Nebraska a hub for high-tech, high-growth companies, is paying off," said Pete Ricketts, Governor of Nebraska.

"We have been using Xpanxion for over 5 years and they have been a really great partner in helping us achieve our goals. We have really found the rural sourcing model a good blend of cost, time zone, and language convenience and quality. When I compare Xpanxion to our other vendor partners, the quality of rural delivery center with agile, quality engineering and software engineering services is usually the best. Additionally, I would say the turnover with Xpanxion is much lower than we have seen with our other vendor partners, which, from a management perspective is nice and really impactful from a continuity perspective," said Patrick Lowry, Vice President for IT Strategy and Planning for HealthTrust, a hospital group purchasing and supply chain organization.

"Phynd is utilizing Xpanxion's rural sourcing model to build modern, SaaS solutions for the enterprise healthcare IT market. Our relationship is unique in that we have used them for all aspects of product/requirements management, project management, .net development, system architecture & cloud services through AWS, and Quality Assurance testing. We have opened an office inside the Xpanxion Kearney office to form a cohesive partnership. Through Xpanxion, we have rural delivery centers in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Georgia and Pune, India giving us an almost 24-hour work day," said Tom White, CEO of Phynd.

Commenting on the occasion, Sajan Pillai, CEO, UST Global, said, "At UST Global, we are focused towards transforming lives of our customers, employees and the society at large. Xpanxion's unique and sustainable workforce model of rural outsourcing is in line with our mission. We are thrilled about Xpanxion's new state-of-the-art Rural Delivery and Executive Briefing Center in Kearney, and truly believe that these efforts will help bridge the existing talent gap in the industry."

"The state-of-the-art delivery & executive briefing center in Kearney, Nebraska reiterates and once again reinforces Xpanxion's long-standing commitment to nurturing a vibrant technology-driven ecosystem in Rural America. Xpanxion's Rural Sourcing strategy will not only help us serve our customers better but will also make significant contributions to community development and job creation in all our rural centers across the US by leveraging Xpanxion and UST Global's Step It Up America Programs," said S. Ramprasad, President of Xpanxion.

Xpanxion offers Concept Design & Prototyping, Product & Software Engineering, and Assurance Services, along with Digital Solutions, to more than 50 customers globally.

To learn more about Xpanxion, visit Xpanxion.com.

About Xpanxion

Industry-leading companies partner with Xpanxion to bring to life their technology solutions and platforms to maintain their edge in the market. With a CMMi Level 3 maturity, over 20 years of software development experience, and a combination of rural, metro and offshore development centers, Xpanxion provides customers the ideal mix of quality, experience, and scale. Xpanxion is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UST Global (UST-Global.com), and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with delivery centers in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Ohio and India.

For additional information, visit us at Xpanxion.com and follow us on Twitter: @Xpanxion.

For more details, please contacts Kelly N Barnes, SVP Rural Centers, Xpanxion at kbarnes@xpanxion.com

About UST Global

UST Global® is a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of Transforming Lives and the philosophy of 'fewer clients, more attention', we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 25 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. http://www.ust-global.com.

UST Global Media Contact:

Divya Singh

divya.singh@ust-global.com

+91-8552944004



SOURCE UST Global