XPDEL Launches its 10th Fulfillment Center in Dallas to Meet eCommerce Demand

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XPDEL is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new 30,000 square foot fulfillment center in Dallas, TX. Xpdel is on a mission to help eCommerce companies manage accelerated growth. Responding to client needs for the PEAK holiday season, the XPDEL team launched this facility in days with a vision to deliver exceptional customer experience.

"We are excited to add the Dallas Operation to our network of XPDEL fulfillment centers. Our operations are strategically located throughout the country to help our clients reach their customers faster and at a lower cost. Our facilities span from the East coast to the West coast, and are designed by our team of industry experts using LEAN processes and powered by advanced technology platforms for fulfillment and shipping," said Bill Teller, SVP, Operations.

Victoria Staten is the CEO of Famolare1969.com. She shared, "We moved our business from our previous provider to XPDEL because of its team's extensive experience from Amazon and FedEx, real-time visibility into our inventory, live tracking of every order, and XPDEL's relentless focus on providing our customers the best possible experience. The Dallas location is perfect for both our inbound supply chain and the delivery to our customers nationwide and abroad."

XPDEL offers a full suite of services including Business-to-Business, Direct-to-Consumer, and Food and cold chain related services. In addition to our nationwide integration with UPS, FEDEX and the USPS, XPDEL offers an extensive same day delivery network from all our locations. XPDEL prides in supporting custom and high-value workflows (e.g., gift boxes, assembly, inserts, returns).

"Dallas is an ideal location for many of our customers. Adding this facility to our network offers customers improved shipping rates and time in transit over the more common bi-coastal model. We are also helping clients such as Garten.co expand its B2B food services and enter into the Dallas market," said Jon Johnson, VP, Operations at XPDEL.

Customer Centric Solutions

XPDEL Clients benefit from live dashboards that allow proactive performance with actionable insights. The use of the advanced eCommerce Fulfillment Technology Platform has made it effortless for XPDEL's clients to integrate and improve speed to market.

About XPDEL

Founded in 2018, XPDEL is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company offers a wide range of customer experience based fulfillment and logistics solutions for eCommerce, powered with industry leading technology platforms.

