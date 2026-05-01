XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company,"NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global AI mobility technology company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2026.

In April, XPENG delivered a total of 31,011 vehicles, representing a 13% increase from the prior month.

Furthermore, following the official rollout of VLA 2.0 in March, test-drive satisfaction rates at XPENG retail stores recorded a significant increase by the end of April. The average time customers take to make a purchase decision after a test drive also decreased by 44.7% month-over-month, reinforcing intelligent driving as a key driver of sales growth.

On April 15, 2026, the Company unveiled the XPENG GX, marking the debut of its first full-sized flagship SUV built around its most advanced cross-domain technologies.

On April 7, 2026, XPENG and its European production partner Magna marked the roll-off of the first locally produced P7+ from the production line at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria. This is the third model to be locally manufactured in Austria, following the G6 and G9, deepening XPENG's manufacturing footprint in Europe through its partnerships.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV and NEV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs and NEVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to become a smart technology company trusted and loved by users worldwide. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs and NEVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

For Investor Enquiries:

IR Department

XPeng Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050 / +86 10 6508 0677

Email: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries:

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XPeng Inc.