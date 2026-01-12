XPENG Charts New Course in 2026: Flagship Launch, Sales Momentum, and AI Breakthrough Propel Global Technology Ambitions

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG is ushering in 2026 with transformative momentum, reinforcing its strategic evolution into an AI-driven global technology leader. The company unveiled its next-generation flagship model, celebrated a critical production milestone, and introduced a revolutionary autonomous driving AI system, collectively marking a significant leap forward in intelligent mobility.

Global Product Expansion and Sustained Market Growth

On January 8, XPENG officially launched the 2026 XPENG P7+ at its 2026 Spring Product Launch Event in Guangzhou. The new P7+, a premium AI-powered sedan available in both Super Extended-Range and all-electric configurations, is set for simultaneous rollout across 36 countries. Its pure-electric variant made its European debut at the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, where the XPENG P7+ also demonstrated its impressive cargo capacity on stage, as 33 pieces of 20-inch luggage were smoothly extracted from its spacious sedan interior.

Engineered to global standards in R&D, manufacturing, and quality, the 2026 P7+ delivers 104 experience enhancements and a 36% renewal rate of core assembly components. Notably, the model has successfully completed trial production at the plant of XPENG's manufacturing partner Magna in Graz, Austria, underscoring the company's global operational readiness.

This product offensive is bolstered by exceptional commercial traction. In 2025, XPENG achieved global deliveries of 429,445 vehicles, representing a remarkable 126% year-over-year growth. International markets were a standout contributor, with overseas deliveries surging 96% to 45,008 units. Momentum in Europe was particularly strong, where deliveries soared 126% to 22,787 units. XPENG's presence now spans 60 countries and regions, with the brand consistently ranking as the top-selling Chinese EV startup in key European markets, including Belgium, Norway, and France.

AI Breakthrough: Introducing the Next-Generation VLA

Central to XPENG's technology vision is the in-house developed second-generation Visual-Language-Action (VLA 2.0) model, hailed as the industry's first physical-AI system with foundational L4 autonomous driving capabilities. This innovation represents a paradigm shift by removing the conventional "language translation" intermediary, enabling end-to-end generation of driving commands directly from visual inputs. This architecture allows AI to interpret and interact with the real world more naturally and efficiently. The same VLA2.0 foundation powers XPENG's Robotaxi, which has already passed third-party closed-track testing and is preparing for public road trials. The VLA2.0 is scheduled to begin over-the-air deployment to customer vehicles starting March 2026.

A Milestone of Scale and Trust: 100,000th P7+ Produced

Marking a significant production achievement, the 100,000th XPENG P7+ rolled off the assembly line in Guangzhou on January 9. Chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng commemorated the milestone, stating, "This is more than a numerical achievement - it is a powerful validation of our technological progress and, most importantly, of the trust our users have placed in us." A dedicated owner delivery ceremony accompanied the celebration, highlighting the brand's focus on harmonizing advanced technology with human-centric engagement.

Moving Forward as a Global Technology Leader

The concurrent announcements of a globally launched flagship, record-setting international growth, a foundational AI advancement, and a key manufacturing milestone collectively signal XPENG's accelerated transition from an automaker to a technology architect. By leveraging its integrated, AI-defined software and hardware stack, XPENG is advancing beyond conventional automotive competition, positioning itself as a distinct and forward-looking leader in the next era of intelligent mobility worldwide.

About XPENG

XPENG is committed to leading the transformation of future mobility through technological exploration, positioning itself as "Explorer of Future Mobility". Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the company operates R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhaoqing, and Yangzhou, and has established intelligent manufacturing bases in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou.

XPENG pursues a global strategy for research, development, and sales, with an R&D center in the United States and subsidiaries across multiple European countries. The company adheres to full-stack in-house development of intelligent driver-assistance software and the development of core hardware, delivering an exceptional intelligent driving and riding experience for users.

On August 27, 2020, XPENG officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV), raising funds in an IPO that set a record at the time for the global new energy vehicle industry. On July 7, 2021, the company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868), becoming the first Chinese new-energy automaker to achieve dual primary listings in both Hong Kong and New York.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/ .

