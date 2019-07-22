Xpeng G3 achieves highest score among EVs in China’s latest C-NCAP safety test

The G3 smart EV SUV achieved a 5-star standard safety rating, and was among the first batch of new energy vehicles received 5-star rating by C-NCAP after it released new rules in line with international standards. C-NCAP released the new version of its regulations in 2018, adding safety evaluation standards for pure electric vehicles, and performance evaluations for active safety functions.

According to the official C-NCAP results, the G3 received 96.50% in passenger safety and 94.09% in active safety, both the highest rankings among electric vehicles in this latest safety evaluation by the Chinese authority.

In C-NCAP's most stringent 64-kilometer offset collision, the G3 received the highest score of 19.758 among all types of vehicles. In addition, the G3's active safety system has gone through over 3,000 hours of data acquisition. The road test for its automatic emergency braking function recorded zero malfunctions in every 150,000 km.

"The C-NCAP results are a strong endorsement of Xpeng's in-house R&D, safety design and quality control capability," said Xpeng Motors Chairman & CEO He Xiaopeng. "The new C-NCAP regulations are the most stringent yet for EVs, but the G3 has matched or exceeded these standards, rating it the safest electric vehicle in the China market."

The G3's comprehensive active and passive safety features are supported by its strong body architecture, with 70% of the vehicle body made of high-strength steel (including 6.7% ultra-high strength steel and 1500MPa 7.5% thermoformed steel), creating a rigid safety cage to withstand collisions from different directions. This architecture can quickly disperse collision forces through various nodes, effectively reducing locally concentrated force to help prevent the vehicle body crumpling in a collision.

During the R&D phase, Xpeng conducted five rounds of safety tests on the G3, including 63 vehicle collisions and 40 sliding tests to cover a full range of collision scenarios. The G3 also went through more than 1,000 structural optimization simulations in the R&D phase, taking more than 30,000 hours. Additionally, the G3 has the following active safety systems:

Forward collision warning (FCW)

Automatic emergency brake (AEB) with pedestrian protection

Lane departure warning (LDW)

Intelligent speed limit assist (SLA)

Blind spot detection (BSD)

Lane change alert (LCA)

Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA)

MSB electric seatbelt (with collision warning）

About Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng's 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric coupe, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019, and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. The company is building its fully-owned intelligent factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, targeting completion in Q3 2019.

Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the official website at: https://en.xiaopeng.com/

