Xpeng Motors Launches G3 2020 Edition

The G3 520 version has an extended 520 km NEDC range, giving it the furthest range of any compact EV SUV in its class. Powered by a new-generation lithium-ion CATL battery, G3 520 has an energy density of 180 Wh/kg, a breakthrough for China's new EV brands. Its battery pack achieves IP68 waterproof & dustproof rating, the highest by global industry standard. It has an enhanced supercharging capacity of 30 minutes for recharging from 30% to 80%. The G3 400 version will have 401 km NEDC range.

The Xpeng G3 2020 has an optimized chassis hardware configuration and tuning to provide users with a higher quality driving experience. The chassis is more compact, the suspension is more resilient with enhanced stability of control and ride comfort. With a two-cylinder front brake, a larger rear brake and a larger bore vacuum booster, the braking performance is improved significantly to achieve a braking distance of ≤37 m for 100 km/h. The Xpeng G3 2020 comes equipped with the Bosch's new generation EPB-MI electronic parking brakes, with safety functions such as ramp parking, dynamic parking, automatic departure, automatic parking, and anti-sliding.

The Xpeng G3 2020 Edition carries a newly upgraded version of XPILOT 2.5 with new features including TJA (Traffic Congestion Assist) and ICA (Intelligent Cruise Assist), enabling it to perform LCC (Lane Centering Control) function under both city drive and highway conditions. These new features increase the G3's convenience, comfort and safety, by ensuring that the car remains centered in traffic lanes in both congested urban conditions and high-speed long-distance cruising, despite driver fatigue or uneven road surfaces. In addition, the new ALC (Automatic Lane Change) function allows the G3 2020 Edition to assess traffic and road conditions in real time, and automatically changes lanes just by triggering the turn indicator, facilitating more accurate overtaking and lane changing despite blind spots. These safety features are further supported by AI-powered driver fatigue and distraction warning, as well as driver heartbeat and health status monitoring.

"The release of the Xpeng G3 2020 demonstrates that Xpeng Motors is able to expand, upgrade and enhance its product portfolio, addressing customer demands and reinforcing our competitiveness in China's fast-growing EV intelligent transportation market," said Xpeng Motors Chairman & CEO He Xiaopeng. "As well as a superb vehicle with world-class capabilities, the Xpeng G3 2020 is a confirmation of our capabilities as a frontrunner in China's EV market."

Xpeng Motors' release of the Xpeng G3 2020 is the latest in a series of significant moves for the company this year. In April and May 2019, Xpeng ranked as No. 1 among new EV manufacturers in China for monthly delivery to customers, according the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), with 2,200 and 2,704 units delivered in April and May. And on June 18th 2019, Xpeng completed the production of 10,000 units of the G3, 188 days after its official launch on December 12th 2018.

About Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng's 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric coupe, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019, and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. The company is building its fully-owned intelligent factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, targeting completion in Q3 2019.

Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the official website at: https://en.xiaopeng.com/

