Xpeng Motors partners with Didi Chuxing's Xiaoju Car Service to develop smart mobility business

The Xpeng G3 SUV joined Xiaoju's car rental platform in December as the first-phase of the partnership. The Xpeng-Xiaoju Chinese Lunar New Year car rental service will be launched in Hangzhou on 4th Jan.

"The core of future mobility is to understand the evolving customer needs and to meet their expectations, especially for the younger generation customers," says Mr. He Xiaopeng, CEO & Chairman of Xpeng Motors.

The two companies have connected their charging networks and will partner to build charging stations. Xiaoju's car maintenance service will also be available in selective Xpeng Service Centers.

Mr. Chen Ting, Senior Vice President of Didi Chuxing and General Manager of Xiaoju Car Service, said that the company will work with automakers such as Xpeng Motors, as well as maintenance, insurance, charging and other players in the auto service ecosystem to improve operational efficiency and a more convenient, efficient, comfortable and safe smart lifestyle.

About Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group, Xiaomi Corporation and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng's 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric sedan, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019, and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the official website at: https://en.xiaopeng.com/

